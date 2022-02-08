Warren Leight, the showrunner for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” has shared his frustration that he’s had to recast roles on the long-running NBC procedural after learning actors were not vaccinated.

“To my sadness we are still offering parts to actors only to learn they STILL aren’t vaccinated (and therefore we won’t/can’t hire them),” Leight tweeted Monday night. “Our community has to look out for each other, especially when working unmasked in close quarters. The stream of misinformation is toxic.”

“The vast majority here are also vaccinated, but I’ve been surprised that even some older members of our community have chosen to play Russian Roulette with Covid,” he added.

To my sadness we are still offering parts to actors only to learn they STILL aren’t vaccinated (and therefore we won’t/can’t hire them). Our community has to look out for each other, especially when working unmasked in close quarters. The stream of misinformation is toxic. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 8, 2022

Although Leight did not mention anyone by name, all of the New York-based “Law & Order” series have drawn from the local pool of actors in New York City, including many Broadway stars.

Last July, the Hollywood guilds and studios modified COVID protocols to allow producers to require cast and crew working in “Zone A,” the area of a set where filming directly takes place, to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to work on those shoots.

The mandate could be implemented on a production-by-production basis on the condition that workers were notified with enough advance notice to receive the vaccine and develop immunity to the virus.

Jeremy Fuster contributed to this report.



