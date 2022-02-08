Leslie Jones Free to Tweet About Olympics After NBC Sports Resolves ‘Third-Party Error’

Leslie Jones is “free” to tweet about the Winter Olympics now that NBC Sports has identified and “resolved” what a spokesman called a “third-party error” blocking some of her social media posts.

“This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past,” an NBC Sports spokesperson said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her.”

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member had expressed frustration in the early morning hours on Monday over some of her commentary videos being blocked on Twitter. “Leslie Jones does [not] stay anywhere I’m not welcomed,” she wrote, adding #uptoyallnow.

“[I am] starting to feel like this should be my last olympics I live tweet,” Jones added. “I know I know, another celebrity bitching. But i’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.”

“I love the athletes and they love me doing it,” she said. “And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love.”

Some of Jones’ posts, which are generally her commentating over cell-phone video footage taken of the games from her television, were blocked due to their length. Others were blocked due to the timing of her posts vs. when NBC signs off for the night. There are strict rules about sharing such footage on social media, especially when NBC’s expensive Olympics rights are involved.

See Jones’ tweet below.

Leslie Jones does it stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow pic.twitter.com/jark0Joc0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

Jones has not tweeted since posting that. She has, however, retweeted several messages of support.