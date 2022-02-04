Winter Olympics

Getty

Beijing Olympics Will Bring Ratings Gold – but Viewership Will Be Ice Cold Compared to Past Games | Chart

by | February 4, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

How bright will NBCU’s Winter Games torch burn over the next 17 days?
tony maglio ratings report banner

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway, and medals will soon begin to be handed out. But will the Beijing Games earn a gold medal in TV ratings for NBC? Yes and no.

From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 20, NBC should dominate television with the cold-weather global competition. But that doesn’t mean the expensive sporting event will be a smashing success for a network that paid a ski-slope-high $7.75 billion in 2014 for the rights to air the Olympics in the U.S. through 2032. At least not if recent TV ratings trends — especially for the Olympics — are any indication.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How to Watch the Beijing Winter Olympics: Where Are the Games Streaming?
Golden Girls

‘Golden Girls’ Cracked Nielsen’s Top 10 Acquired Streaming Shows in Week After Betty White’s Death
Zucker CNN texts

Jeff Zucker’s Complicated CNN Legacy: Leaked Insider Texts Say He ‘Destroyed’ the Network
Celebrity Big Brother

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere Can’t Push CBS Past NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Reruns in Total Viewers
jeff zucker cnn

Jeff Zucker’s CNN Legacy: A 29% Drop in the Key Demo Audience During His 9 Years in Charge
jeff zucker chris cuomo jason kilar cnn

Chris Cuomo’s Revenge? Inside Jeff Zucker’s Sudden Ouster as CNN President | Analysis
the-book-of-boba-fett-episode-2-image-2

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Continues Reign as the Most In-Demand New Series
(Fox)

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Real Dirty Dancing’ Debut Gets Put in a Corner
Husam (Sam) Asi, HFPA member

HFPA Member Sam Asi Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 3 Women (Exclusive)

How ViacomCBS Streaming Bosses Decide Whether a Show Goes to Paramount+ or Showtime
The Good Dish

‘Dr. Oz’ Spinoff’s Debut Ratings Down One Third From Final Week of ‘Dr. Oz’