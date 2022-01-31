Getty Images

Burner Phones in Beijing: How China Could Overshadow Its Own Olympics – and NBC’s Coverage

by | January 31, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Human rights abuses and privacy concerns surrounding the host nation put a dark cloud over the 2022 Winter Games

The Olympics are among NBC’s crown jewel events, but this year’s Winter Games from Beijing threaten to thrust the network into the middle of a geopolitical nightmare.

The growing backlash against China, especially since the country last hosted an Olympics in Summer 2008, puts NBC in a dicey position of trying to celebrate the games while not ignoring the shortcomings of the host country. Even lawmakers have gotten involved. Last week, Republican leaders on the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to NBCU CEO Jeff Shell and Olympics chief Gary Zenkel expressing concerns about how much influence the Chinese Communist Party would have on NBC’s coverage.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

