Legal News Service Law360 Lays Off 10% of Newsroom Staff

Unionized editorial staffers staged a one-day strike against parent company LexisNexis in December 

Law360, the subscription-based legal news service, laid off 10% of newsroom staff on Thursday, even after parent company LexisNexis saw record profits for 2023. 

Those impacted by layoffs include editor Caitlin Wolper, editor Scott Russell, reporter Quinn Wilson, and reporter Kelly Lienhard. 

Law360 is a subscription-based, legal news outlet delivering breaking news and analysis. It is operated by Portfolio Media, Inc., a subsidiary of LexisNexis, which acquired Portfolio Media in 2012. 

In December, unionized editorial staffers for Law360 held a one-day strike in opposition of unfair labor practices by parent company LexisNexis. 

The NewsGuild of New York filed an unfair labor practice charge on behalf of Law360 Union against LexisNexis in December. The basis for the charge was a November bargaining session with management in which they allegedly threatened union members with less favorable terms the longer negotiations continued.

Contract negotiations between the guild, which represents nearly 300 staffers, began all the way in 2022. The union’s current contract expired on Dec. 31, 2022, meaning that for over a year, management has refused to reasonably respond to negotiations. 

“Law360 Union members work hard to make the company a success and LexisNexis needs to recognize their contributions with good faith proposals that meaningfully address our concerns,” president of The NewsGuild of New York Susan DeCarava said in a statement.

