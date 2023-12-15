“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is ending its huge first season this Sunday. And we’ve got an exclusive clip from the final episode, “Part VIII.” Watch it above.

In the clip, Reeves (David Oyelowo) is visiting the home of Esau Pierce (Barry Pepper), the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and a man from Reeves’ past. Reeves tells his men that he’s coming to collect a debt. The men take all of Reeves’ weapons, which isn’t a great position to put the deputy U.S. Marshal in, considering he suspects Pierce of a series of horrendous crimes. (We’re keeping things vague in case you haven’t watched the rest of the show.) Still, something tells us that Reeves and his quest for justice. Oh and he wants his guns back when he’s done. “Shiny,” Reeves growls.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is based on the real life story of Reeves, a former slave who was forced to fight for the South during the Civil War. He became the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. He is also probably the basis for the character we know as the Lone Ranger.

When “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year it set a new record for the streaming service – it was the most watched premiere on the platform ever. The show, produced by Taylor Sheridan and created by Chad Feehan, was viewed by 7.5 million subscribers and those that caught the show on Paramount’s linear network CBS (in a move known as “sampling”) in its first seven days on the service. While the show was meant to be the first in an ongoing anthology that would look at the lives of real-life lawmen throughout the ages, it seems like a second season of “Bass Reeves” is probably going to happen, although Paramount+ has yet to make an announcement.

The finale for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” streams this Sunday on Paramount+.