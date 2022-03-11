Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian Join The CW’s ‘Walker’ Prequel

Lawrence Kao of Netflix’s “Wu Assassins” and Greg Hovanessian of “Another Life” have been cast as series regulars in CBS Studios’ CW pilot for “Walker: Independence,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The origin story, set in the late 1800s, follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian looking for vengeance after her husband Liam is murdered in front of her on their journey West. Abby crosses paths with “lovable rogue” Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr) on her way to Independence, Texas, where Liam was set to be the new sheriff.

Kao will play Kai, who runs the local laundry. The former railroad worker offers Abby her first meal and advice about the town.

Hovanessian has been cast as the dastardly Tom Davidson, the new sheriff of Independence.

Kao had a recurring role on The CW’s “The Originals,” as well as guest/recurring roles on “The Walking Dead,” “Leverage Redemption,” “The Purge,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Sleepy Hollow.” He was also a member of the dance group Kaba Modern who competed on MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew” and he became one of the original members of the Kinjaz dance crew. He is repped by Ellis Talent Group and Chris Roe Management.

Hovanessian is best known for his recurring roles as Beauchamp McCarry in Netflix’s sci-fi series “Another Life,” Dr. Chuck Stewart in Hallmark Channels’ “When Hope Calls” and Wes Foster in Spike’s “The Mist.” He is represented by Robert Stein Management and RED Management in Vancouver.

Seamus Fahey adapted the pilot script from a story he wrote with Anna Fricke. Larry Teng is directing. Fahey, Teng and “Walker” star Jared Padalecki are executive producing with Fricke and Laura Terry through their Pursued by a Bear banner, alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio for both “Walker” and “Walker: Independence.”

Deadline first reported the news.

