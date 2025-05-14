Lawrence O’Donnell Says Trump Is ‘Famously Too Stupid’ to Keep His Stories Straight on Qatari Jet Gift | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell mocked Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying that the president is “famously too stupid” to present a convincing argument of why he’s accepting a $400 million jet from Qatar.

“The first line of Donald Trump’s exclamation-point defense of accepting that plane tonight is: ‘The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, not to me!,’” O’Donnell noted, quoting the president’s post on Truth Social.

He then played a clip of Trump telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that he was accepting the gift personally and not on behalf of the Air Force, using the phrase, “Why wouldn’t I accept the gift?”

“He didn’t say anything about the Air Force accepting a gift there. [He said], Why shouldn’t I accept a gift?’”

O’Donnell went on to say, “Donald Trump is, of course, famously too stupid to keep his conspiracy story straight. The man is just too stupid to observe the theory of the conspiracy and say to Sean Hannity, ‘My attitude is, why shouldn’t the Air Force accept a gift?’”

He predicted that the plane changing hands will “never happen” because of the high costs of retooling a 13-year-old Qatari jet for US use — and due to the unprecedented outrage from even the most staunch of Trump supporters, including Laura Loomer, Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz. The latter told press on Tuesday that accepting such a gift “poses significant espionage” concerns.

“I’m not a fan of Qatar. I think they have a really disturbing pattern of funding theocratic lunatics who want to murder us, funding Hamas and Hezbollah. And that’s a real problem,” Cruz said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday.

O’Donnell called the jet “the biggest payoff in the history of the presidency — and possibly the literally biggest payoff in world history.”

Watch the segment in the video embedded above.



