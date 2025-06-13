Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Trump for Backtracking Promise to Deport 15 Million: ‘Slowest and Stupidest President in History’ | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell celebrated President Donald Trump walking back his campaign promise to deport 15 million illegal immigrants from the United States.

“The central lie of Donald Trump’s deportation campaign promise came apart today,” O’Donnell announced. He pointed to a post Trump made on Truth Social Thursday morning, in which the president noted the concerns of farmers and hotel corporations throughout the country who want to keep their hard-working immigrant employees and wrote, “We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA.”

“Donald Trump promised to deport every one of those people working on farms. Every one of them. He promised to deport all of them, and then he decided not to deport them today,” the “Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” host explained on Thursday night’s episode. “He’s not going to deport 15 million people. He’s not going to deport a million people. It’s over. The mass deportation lie that he never could have done anyway is over. Donald Trump formally, publicly gave up today.”

You can watch the full “Last Word” segment yourself in the video below.

In response to a clip of Trump saying that America cannot take away farmers’ most hard-working employees, O’Donnell said, “He was doing it to the farmers!” The MSNBC anchor continued, “What everyone has been saying for years and years and years in defense of those people who Donald Trump was calling murderers and rapists, everything we’ve been saying, I guess, has finally sunk in with Donald Trump, the slowest and stupidest president in history.”

“Maybe they don’t have what they’re supposed to have in legal documentation to be here,” O’Donnell said of the immigrants Trump has been targeting since he retook office in January. “Donald Trump doesn’t care about any of that anymore. The stupidest man in the room finally realizes the Democrats are completely right about this, and always have been.”

Unfortunately, O’Donnell noted that Trump’s immigration surrender was overshadowed Thursday by California Senator Alex Padilla’s forced removal from a press conference with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “What Donald Trump said today is not going to make one person in this country feel safer tomorrow,” O’Donnell lamented. “They won’t feel safer because they’ve all seen what happened to a United States senator today.”

“We are all Alex Padilla tonight,” O’Donnell concluded. “Any one of us could be the next one on the floor in handcuffs, in the ragingly thuggish, unconstitutional government now run by the stupidest, most dangerous president this country has ever had to endure.”

You can watch the full “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” episode in the video above.