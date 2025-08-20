Lawrence O’Donnell Pinpoints the One Thing Trump Said About Putin After Meeting ‘That Wasn’t Crazy’ | Video

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to discuss a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, but came away thinking it wasn’t necessary while once again praising Putin. But there was at least one thing Trump said that “wasn’t crazy,” according to Lawrence O’Donnell.

On Tuesday night’s episode of “The Last Word,” the MSNBC host tore the president to shreds, first making fun of the man for using his Oval Office desk to hide his swollen ankles before torching his comments on Putin. And though O’Donnell was able to pick out one sane thing Trump said, he certainly didn’t give the man any credit for it, considering how obvious it was.

“It is something that everyone else has already been saying about Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump today became the last one to realize this,” O’Donnell marveled. “When Donald Trump told his Fox morning friends. ‘It’s possible that he doesn’t want to make a deal.’”

Play video

“That’s right, Donald, that’s possible,” O’Donnell sniped. “That’s why everyone thought you were crazy yesterday, when you were overheard on a hot mic telling the President of France that Vladimir Putin would make a deal for you, just to do you a favor.”

Elsewhere in the segment, the MSNBC host zeroed in on Trump saying it’s “not a terrible thing” for him to feel a warmth when seeing Putin.

“When your Treasury Secretary gets off his plane, and he sees his husband, he surely has feelings like the warmth that you described. But your treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s husband is not a murderous dictator,” O’Donnell said. “Scott Bessent’s husband has never murdered anyone, and has never murdered children. Vladimir Putin has done that. And that, Donald, is why people say it’s such a terrible thing that you feel warmth for that murderous dictator when you see him.”

The “Last Word” host then took it one step further, wondering if Trump also felt a warmth when seeing another male friend of his in the past.

“Is that what you felt when you saw Jeffrey Epstein getting off his plane in Palm Beach?” O’Donnell wondered.

You can watch the full segment from “The Last Word” in the video above.