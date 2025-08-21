Lawrence O’Donnell Roasts Trump for Taking Day Off to Recover From ‘Jet Lag’ | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell roasted Donald Trump for getting a head start on Labor Day weekend by taking Wednesday off, remarking that the president “did nothing” all day long.

“The long Labor Day weekend that we are all looking forward to cannot come fast enough for Donald Trump, and so today he took the day off,” O’Donnell said on his MSNBC show. “He wasn’t publicly seen anywhere today, perhaps because his 79-year-old swollen ankles are bothering him, or maybe he just couldn’t really walk or stand up very long today. Something like that. Who knows? We don’t know.”

The anchor speculated that, perhaps, Trump just couldn’t speak coherently Wednesday, before adding that the president has never been able to do so “a single day in his life as a politician.” “That is a cognitive test that Donald Trump began publicly failing 14 years ago,” O’Donnell explained, “at age 65 in 2011 when he started lying about President Obama’s birth certificate.”

The “Last Word” host noted, however, that Trump had just one public event scheduled for Wednesday, which was the swearing in of former Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. CEO Andrew Puzder as the new U.S. ambassador to the European Union. O’Donnell observed that Puzder’s swearing in at the Oval Office, which Trump was photographed at, began at 4 p.m. ET.

“So Donald Trump’s workday was officially scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. today,” O’Donnell told viewers. “A 4 p.m. start to the workday is something you might schedule for a 79-year-old still recovering from jet lag after crossing four time zones back and forth to Alaska on Friday.”

O’Donnell went on to roast Trump for forcing Vice President JD Vance to share microphone time at an event on Wednesday with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“Donald Trump humiliated his vice president by pulling the puppet strings and making sure that his Deputy White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, spoke longer than the vice president did in their opening remarks when they all made a clownish visit to Union Station in Washington, D.C.,” O’Donnell said.

The MSNBC media personality further broadened the scope of his scorn, calling Vance & Co.’s meeting with the National Guard troops now stationed in D.C. thanks to Trump yet another attempt on the administration’s part to distract Americans from the contents of the still-unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files.

“JD Vance took his campaign for the Republican Presidential Nomination to Union Station today to bring Shake Shack burgers to the National Guard troops, who are foolishly now deployed to Union Station to do absolutely nothing but stand there with the most humiliating assignment ever given to American soldiers in uniform in this country,” O’Donnell remarked. “That was the stunt of the day. That was today’s attempt to distract from the Epstein Files and how many times — and in what ways — Donald Trump’s name appears in [them].”