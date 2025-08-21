‘South Park’: Tim Cook and More Oligarchs Suck Up to Trump and Towelie Meets a Dark Fate in DC

Note: This story contains spoilers from “South Park” Season 27, Episode 3.

“South Park” brought back Towelie for a traumatic trip to Trump’s militarized Washington, only to meet a dark fate as Tim Cook and other tech and world oligarchs showered the President with gifts for favor.

Season 27’s Episode 3, titled “Sickofancy,” saw Randy Marsh enlist the help of ChatGPT to help his struggling marijuana farm overcome the financial impact of ICE deporting all his workers. With the help of the AI — and a newfound love for microdosing ketamine — Stan’s dad briefly transforms the farming operation into a tech company, run by himself, his business partner Towelie and “only one Mexican.”

The financial strain and his overreliance on Chat puts a strain in Randy’s relationship with wife Sharon, accusing him of letting the little “sycophant machine” push him to making the wrong decisions. The action then jumps to DC, where President Trump has an audience with human sycophants of his own.

“Mr. President, your ideas for the tech industry are so innovative and you definitely do not have a small penis. Please accept this gift on behalf of Apple,” CEO Tim Cook tells Trump before giving him a small gift, which the president turns into a sex toy with Satan.

Other people assuring the president in the line include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Emir of Qatar and Republican Senator Ashley Moody.

The “South Park” episode clearly pokes fun at people’s overreliance on AI, as Randy and Towelie use the AI to convince an ICE officer to let them into a detention center, and Randy uses it to gain access to the White House for Towelie, secure a gift for the President and schedule a meeting in an attempt to convince him to reclassify marijuana as a permitted substance on the federal level. Even Satan — previously established as Trump’s begrudging lover — sought ChatGPT’s assistance in plotting an escape plan.

Hoping he’d succeed in his mission, Towelie traveled to Washington DC and stood in awe at Union Station, the Supreme Court and other big monuments from the district — now infested with National Guard after Trump had them descend in an effort to quell crime.

At the White House, he nervously took his turn as Techridy’s envoy in delivering a gift in hopes of Trump’s favor. The gift was a hologram message from Randy who, high on ketamine, begged Trump to help with the marijuana legislation and offered Towelie himself as the real gift. Trump ignored the request and took Towelie hostage.

Back at the farm, a sobered up Randy realized his venture actually put him in more debt and he was forced to sell Marsh family home to settle it — which Stan and the rest of the family did not seem to mind as having a marijuana farm was only Randy’s dream. Viewers saw as the Randy, Stan and the family said goodbye to the farm and seemingly set their return back to South Park. In his drug-induced haze, Randy forgot he had given his towel friend away to the President.

An epilogue for the episode, parodying a CBS Studios sitcom called “Hey Satan,” then took us back to the White House. After avoiding a NSFW sexcapade with Trump and JD Vance, Satan went into the bathroom for a moment of peace. He heard a faint “Help” and found Towelie, a shell of his former self from overuse — seemingly by Trump.

Towelie begged him for help in escaping his new role at the White House.

“There is no escape from this place,” Satan told Towelie, as they were both resigned to their fates and the end credits rolled.

“South Park” Season 27 will air next Sept. 3 on Comedy Central and stream the next day on Paramount+. Past seasons are now streaming on Paramount+.