‘South Park’ Reveals How That Nude Trump Was Created — and It Wasn’t All AI

The “South Park” team has revealed the surprisingly practical way they pulled off the show’s ad featuring a deepfaked, naked depiction of President Donald Trump.

The Comedy Central series’ long-awaited Season 27 premiere last week shocked viewers in its closing minutes when it cut to a live-action advertisement of Trump gradually shedding all his clothes as he walked through the desert. The sequence ended with an exhausted, naked Trump lying down on the sand, only for his micropenis to look up at him with two eyes and proclaim, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I endorse this message.”

“Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large,” the ad’s voiceover concluded over footage of the naked Trump rising back to his feet.

In a tweet sent Tuesday, the “South Park” team shared behind-the-scenes images from the episode. The photos show the premiere’s central, live-action Trump stand-in lying down while “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker holds up his finger between the model’s legs.

In a cheeky reference to the scene’s contents, the official “South Park” X account captioned the post, “A little behind the scenes.”

A little behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/M25RjoRooE — South Park (@SouthPark) July 29, 2025

Many assumed after the “South Park” Season 27 premiere aired that its entire climactic sequence was created using AI. The new BTS images, however, reveal that not only was it practically filmed, but the micropenis featured in it was really Parker’s finger. The only AI element in it seems to be the deepfake technology that was used to put Trump’s face on top of the stand-in’s body.

The premiere’s fake Trump ad capped off an episode that pulled no punches in criticizing the president. The episode also featured a scene in which Trump cuddles in bed with Satan, and its entire plot revolves around Trump suing the entire town of South Park for criticizing him. In the episode’s closing minutes, the town eventually settled its lawsuit with Trump for $3.5 million and the promise that its residents will generate pro-Trump messaging for the president.

The episode predictably caused waves online, but viewers will have to wait until Aug. 6 for “South Park” to return with another new episode — and perhaps another round of jabs aimed at Trump and his allies.

“South Park” Season 27 airs Wednesdays on Comedy Central … just not this week.