Lawrence O’Donnell Says Trump’s Cognitive Abilities Have Gone From ‘Low to Lower’ | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off his Wednesday night broadcast of “The Last Word” with a question: “If Donald Trump gets dementia, how will we know?”

The MSNBC anchor did not hold back from that point on, citing numerous confusing remarks that the president has made in recent days about everything from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the Declaration of Independence. “Donald Trump’s mental decline, which is more and more obvious, started from such a low level of mental processing power that it’s hard to track his decline,” O’Donnell argued. “It’s from low to lower.”

O’Donnell specifically called out the moment when Trump asked himself aloud this week whether or not he could appoint himself the Chair of the Federal Reserve in Powell’s place. “It may be tiresome to hear, but we must not grow weary of making the point that no other president was ever capable of saying anything as stupid or as indicative of dementia as that,” O’Donnell observed.

You can watch the full “Last Word” segment yourself in the video below.

“We must not grow weary of reminding ourselves what the White House press corps would have done if Joe Biden ever said anything like that, and how big the headlines would be,” O’Donnell added of Trump’s Federal Reserve comment. “If we grow weary of making the point of how singularly stupid, possibly clinically demented, Donald Trump’s statements are, then we will become part of the normalization process of those statements.”

O’Donnell went on to mock Trump for seemingly implying during a recent Oval Office press conference that the Declaration of Independence was written during the American Civil War. “We’ve always known that Donald Trump could not possibly pass a high school AP History course. We’ve always known that Donald Trump couldn’t pass any test in any high school history course,” O’Donnell commented. “But now we know that he couldn’t possibly have passed a history test in my third grade at Saint Brendan’s Elementary School in Boston.”

“The psychiatrists promised us in the first year of the first Trump presidency that there was only one direction that his mental health could go,” the MSNBC host concluded. “Every day, Donald Trump proves them right.”

