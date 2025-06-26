Lawrence O’Donnell Says Trump Doesn’t Actually Understand ‘When You Win a War’ Because He’s a Draft-Dodger | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell ripped President Trump on Wednesday’s night episode of “The Last Word” for saying that he, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “feel like warriors,” following their weekend bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites.

“Of course Donald Trump feels like a warrior. Donald Trump, who evaded military service during the Vietnam War because he claimed his foot hurt — the same foot on which he spent the rest of his life playing endless miles of golf and never limping,” O’Donnell remarked. “Donald Trump, who only had to choose which ridiculous hat to wear when he went to the Situation Room to be a spectator during his war in Iran, now feels like a warrior.”

“The war that Donald Trump experienced in that air-conditioned room where he didn’t even have to loosen his necktie, makes Donald Trump feel like a warrior,” O’Donnell continued. “The biggest crybaby in the history of American politics now feels like a warrior.” The MSNBC anchor went on to further slam Trump for simultaneously celebrating the purported end of the war between Israel and Iran while also saying that it could start again “maybe soon.”

“Remember when World War II ended with Japan’s surrender, and Harry Truman said, ‘Can it start again? I guess someday it can. It could maybe start soon’?” O’Donnell joked. “No, President Harry Truman didn’t say that, because every president other than Donald Trump has known when a war has ended and when a war has just taken a pause.”

You can watch the full “Last Word” segment yourself in the video below.

O’Donnell called Trump the most “trusting and gullible American president to ever deal with the Iranian dictatorship” for believing that the conflict between Israel and Iran is really over. “Think of how breathtakingly ignorant you have to be about both Iran and Israel to say that they’re both exhausted and they just won’t fight anymore because they’re both tired,” O’Donnell commented.

That is a mistake O’Donnell argued President Obama pointedly did not make. “Four years from now, [Trump] won’t be president and maybe the next president or the president after that or the president after that will have to deal with Iran again on nuclear weapons,” O’Donnell explained. “[That] is exactly why President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry successfully negotiated a deal with Iran, in which Iran pledged in writing to never develop nuclear weapons and to allow the United States to monitor what they were doing.”

“That sort of thing involves paperwork, which also involves reading, which Donald Trump is incapable of doing,” O’Donnell added. The MSNBC host then condemned Trump for saying that he does not feel like he needs to get any kind of written assurance from Iran’s leaders that they will not try to develop any nuclear weapons in the future.

“That’s not what you do when you win wars,” O’Donnell said. “When you win a war, you tell the other side what to do.”

