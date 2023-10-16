LinkedIn to Lay Off More Than 660 Workers in Restructuring

LinkedIn plans to lay off more than 660 employees across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams, or more than 3% of its global workforce, the company announced on Monday.

This is the second round of major layoffs this year for the career-based social platform. In May, LinkedIn cut 716 jobs as a broader restructuring effort.

LinkedIn recently leaned further into artificial intelligence, releasing new products to add to the platform. The new capabilities include AI-assisted candidate discovery for those recruiting new employees on the site, and AI-powered coaching for premium subscribers.

In a statement, the company said “Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business.”

“While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers,” the company continued.

LinkedIn assured that they are “committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect.”