“Glee” actress Lea Michele laughed last at those debating whether she can read when her addition to “Funny Girl” set box-office records on Broadway last month.

On Wednesday, Michele laughed again with a TikTok post that joined in on the jokes and featured the caption “265 Days to Learn to READ!!!” with a black and white photo of Barbra Streisand in the background atop the headline “Barbra Streisand Will Release First Memoir this Fall.”

Babs’ book will publish Nov. 7, as was announced Wednesday. The tome is titled “My Name Is Barbra” and will be 1,040 pages long, according to Penguin Random House imprint Viking.

The 36 year-old actress stirred the pot Wednesday with her first post on the platform. In the video, she acts out a few lines, captioning the video “Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok.”

Michele addressed the situation for a her profile in The New York Times discussing her role as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl,” in which she took Beanie Feldstein’s spot.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is,” Michele said.

“I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case,” the actress continued.

The sprang from questions about whether Michele read the memoir “Sorry Not Sorry” by late “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera. In her book, Rivera details how Michelle refused to improvise lines with actor Tim Conway on the show.

Podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman ran away with the idea that maybe Michele hadn’t addressed Rivera’s point, presenting some evidence in their podcast. They proposed that she memorized song lyrics by listening to them instead of reading the music sheets, and that Ryan Murphy fed her lines on the set of “Scream Queens.”