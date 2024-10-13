Lea Thompson Cringes at Almost-Husband Dennis Quaid’s Trump Rally Speech: ‘I Was Engaged to Him’

Lea Thompson is looking back on her three-year engagement to Dennis Quaid rather regretfully following the latter’s appearance at a Donald Trump campaign event in Coachella, California on Saturday. Thompson tweeted, “I was engaged to him” alongside a thinking emoji and the hashtags “#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid” and another indicating crime is actually down under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Thompson and Quaid began dating in 1982 after they met as actors on the set of “Jaws 3-D.” They were engaged from 1984 until 1987. Thompson met her now-husband, Howard Deutch, on the set of “Some Kind of Wonderful” in 1986. Thompson has gone on to become a prolific TV director, while Quaid recently starred as Ronald Reagan in the poorly reviewed “Reagan” biopic.

While speaking at the campaign rally, Quaid told the crowd of Trump supporters that the time had come to “pick a side.” Pointing to the liberal tilt of the viral video platform, he asked, “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?”

The actor also spoke about his housekeeper Josie, who he said was “here illegally for over a decade using her sister’s identification.” Despite the fact that Josie “worked for us” and “lived in fear” that she would be deported that entire time, Quaid continued, the actor only volunteered to sponsor her to become a U.S. citizen after Trump was elected.

Quaid insisted that the “fairy tale called Harris and Biden now just doesn’t work. Four years ago, peace in the world was not just some kind of fairy tale either. Peace in the Middle East — Trump actually was right on the verge of accomplishing the Abraham Accords, that would have recognized Israel by Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations, and would have had us on the road to peace that we have been so trying to get to since the Biblical times of Ishmael and Isaac.”