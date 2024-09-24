League of Legends Added to SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike

The guild accuses voice acting post-production studio Formosa Interactive of trying to hire non-union performers for a separate title

League of Legends 2020 World Finals in China/Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA has added one of the most popular video games in the world, Riot’s League of Legends, to its ongoing strike amid accusations that the post-production studio that handles its voice acting is trying to hire non-union actors for a separate title.

In a statement released on its website Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA accused Formosa Interactive, a signatory to the guild’s Interactive Media Agreement and the company that provides voiceover services to Riot Games, of committing a “flagrant violation of labor law” that has led to the guild filing an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

SAG-AFTRA claims that Formosa tried to cancel one of its current video games in development shortly after the start of the guild’s strike in July, and after being told that was not possible, transferred the game to a shell company that put out casting notices for non-union talent only.

