Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ Spinoff ‘Dream Productions’ to Stream All Episodes Later This Year, ‘Win or Lose’ Bumped to 2025

Pixar has dated two streaming projects for Disney+ – “Inside Out” spin-off series “Dream Productions” and original series “Win or Lose.” All four episodes of limited series “Dream Productions” will debut on Disney+ on December 11; “Win or Lose” will follow on February 19, 2025.

What’s fascinating is that, while an open secret that was produced in parallel to “Inside Out 2,” “Dream Productions” was just announced last month at D23, the all-Disney fan convention, in Anaheim, California. Described as exploring “the innerworkings of the studio behind her dreams,” the series was written and directed by Mike Jones (“Luca,” “Soul”) and features the voices of Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith. Based on the footage screened at D23, it looks like a hilarious Hollywood send-up, set in the place where Riley’s dreams are manufactured (briefly glimpsed in the first “Inside Out”). Let us pray for a Princess Unicorn cameo.

And “Win or Lose,” as we said when we saw a completed episode at Annecy way back in 2023, is one of the most exciting projects Pixar has lined up. It’s based around a softball team (the Pickles) in the lead-up to their big game, with each episode being told from the point of view of a different kid, their parent or one of the people helping them out (a coach or an umpire) on the field. It was directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, “Toy Story 4” story artists who cooked up the series together. It is produced by David Lally.

“These two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest,” said Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter in an official statement. “We’re excited fans won’t have to wait long for more great content from the world of ‘Inside Out.’ ‘Dream Productions’ offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley’s dreams. And we consider ‘Win or Lose’ a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to.”

“Win or Lose” was originally announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation in 2020. This is a long time coming. Previously, the series had been announced for December 6, with “Dream Productions” debuting in 2025. But clearly the enthusiasm around the Pixar sequel caused a switcheroo.