Leah Remini mourned the death of Mike Rinder, co-host of her Emmy-winning A&E Network docuseries “Scientology and the Aftermath.” She called his passing “unbearable” in a social media post Tuesday.

“On Sunday, we lost a giant, and I lost a man who was more than a friend — he was my family,” Remini wrote in an X post, which was coupled with a photo of the two embracing. “It’s impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my anchor, my trusted partner, and my closest confidant. The thought of moving forward without him feels unbearable.”

Together, Remini, Rinder and Karen de la Carriere hosted the hour-long series, which shares “the shocking truth about Scientology” and controversial practices of the L. Ron Hubbard-founded church. The show premiered on A&E in November 2016 and concluded in 2019 after three seasons. Remini was a member of the church from 1979 to 2013, after which she says Rinder became a safe haven.

“When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline,” Remini went on in her post. “Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included ‘The Aftermath’ and our podcast, ‘Fair Game.’ But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight — he was my brother, my father, my best friend … in every way that mattered.”

She continued: “I’ll have so much more to say about Mike and the legacy he leaves behind — words that will attempt to honor his immeasurable contribution to this world, to my life, and to the lives of countless others. But for now, I want to honor his memory by fulfilling one of his last wishes: encouraging support for his son Jack’s college fund.”

Rinder, a former Scientology executive who helped expose the organization, died on Sunday. He was 69. Rinder’s widow, Christie Collbran, shared the news of his death via Instagram.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you,” she wrote. “Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

Read the rest of Remini’s tribute to Rinder below.

“In his post-Scientology life, Mike was a man transformed. He worked tirelessly to right the wrongs of his past and beyond. He owed no one anything. Mike was offered a lot of money to stay silent about Scientology’s criminal activities, and he refused and did the work. There was not one call that Mike didn’t take, not one person Mike didn’t try to help, despite the many heartbreaks he endured from those who needed him. Mike also became an incredible husband and an attentive, loving father to Jack and his stepson Shane.”

The message continues: “One of the many heartbreaks Mike suffered was the absence of his older children, Taryn and Benjamin, who disconnected from him due to Scientology’s cruel policies after he courageously escaped its abuse. Mike adored Jack, who is just 12 years old. He was consumed with knowing he wouldn’t be there to see Jack grow into adulthood. If you’re able, I hope you’ll join me in contributing to Jack’s college fund, ensuring that Mike’s dreams for his son can still come true. Click Here To Contribute: https://bit.ly/40945pE. Please keep Mike’s brave and devoted wife, Christie, their son Jack, and Mike’s stepson Shane in your thoughts and prayers. They’ve lost a husband and father whose love knew no bounds, and I’ve lost someone whose presence in my life was irreplaceable. My Mikey, I will miss you every day, and I just don’t know how to do it without you.”