‘Leanne’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

There’s more “Leanne” coming to Netflix.

The comedy series has been renewed for a second season at Netflix, the streamer announced Monday. The news comes just over a month after the Leanne Morgan-led sitcom premiered its first 16 episodes on Netflix in late July.

Co-created by Morgan, Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, the sitcom follows Leanne as her world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman, per the official logline. With the support of her family, Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places.

Morgan stars in “Leanne” alongside Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes.

“We’re coming back for a second season!” Morgan said in a statement. “I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us and we can’t wait to be back!”

“Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity,” Lorre said. “Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.”

Morgan, Lorre and McMartin executive produce “Leanne” alongside Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel. The show hails from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Ahead of the series’ premiere, Lorre called the sitcom, which centers on a middle-aged, church-going Tennessee woman, “fresh territory” when it comes to comedy, while Morgan thanked Lorre for shining a spotlight on a demographic that is often overlooked by Hollywood.

“I knew that I was in a lane by myself, and that my demographic had been ignored, and Hollywood has ignored them … I see all the time, when I’m on stage, how hungry they are for something that depicts their life and something authentic,” Morgan said.