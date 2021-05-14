Lee Daniels’ ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Among 4 Series Ordered by ABC

Lee Daniels’ reboot of “The Wonder Years” was among four series pickups on Friday by ABC. The other three series ordered for next season are “Abbott Elementary,” “Queens” and “Maggie.”

Put into development last summer, “The Wonder Years” reboot is written and executive produced by “Dave” executive producer Saladin Patterson. “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960’s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point-of-view of 12-year-old Dean.

Elisha “EJ” Williams will star as Dean Williams, with Don Cheadle narrating the series as Adult Dean. The rest of the cast includes: Dule Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels also executive produces alongside Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment. Original series star Fred Savage will direct the reboot pilot and executive produce, with “The Wonder Years” co-creator Neal Marlens serving as a consultant on the project from 20th Television.

“Abbott Elementary” is a workplace comedy about a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

“Abbott Elementary” stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Anne Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

“Maggie” is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio. It follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, she is forced to start living in her own present.

Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as Maggie. The cast also includes David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria and Chris Elliott as Jack.

“Queens” stars hip-hop artist Eve as a member of female rap group from the ’90s. It follows four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s, who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches—their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Eve stars as Brianna aka Professor Sex. The cast includes Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.