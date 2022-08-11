Former Paramount Executive LeeAnne Stables Joins Enchant as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Paramount Pictures executive LeeAnne Stables has been named the first-ever chief marketing officer at Enchant, the live-entertainment event company, just the latest industry veteran to join the ranks of the organization.

The role has Stables overseeing all marketing initiatives including creative, digital, media, publicity, promotion and field marketing. Additionally, she will oversee the sponsorship, group sales and guest-service efforts for Enchant, as the company plans for continued expansion throughout 2022. Previously, Stables served as the longtime president of worldwide marketing, partnerships, and licensing at Paramount Pictures, where she secured notable global marketing partners and signed licensing deals for major franchise films including “Mission Impossible,” “Star Trek” and “Transformers” for the studio.

“LeeAnne’s reputation and proven success across the entertainment industry in marketing, partnerships and brand communication is impressive; and we are thrilled to add her creativity and leadership to our expanding business,” said Enchant Founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “She is a dynamic marketer attracting a talented team with a strategy to drive millions of Enchant guests to create holiday memories with family and friends and make Enchant their annual tradition.”

The Christmas-centered events take over major sports stadiums and similar spaces, featuring a variety of holiday-themed experiences, including an ice-skating trail, light maze, and elaborate marketplace hosting artisans and craftspeople, as well as over 4 million lights.

“This is such an exciting opportunity to take the amazing event that Kevin created in 2016 and build the Enchant brand into the premiere, illuminated holiday experience all across North America,” said Stables. “I loved my time in the movie business, but Christmas is one release date that is never going to change! The world needs more fun, safe, immersive events that build community; and that is exactly what Enchant is …. we just bring along millions of incredible lights, ice skating trails, Santa s’mores, and tasty holiday cocktails. I can’t wait.”

Stables joins the executive suite with Johnston and recently added COO Jerry Nadal, a longtime executive at Cirque du Soleil. Lana Sanfilippo, another former Paramount marketing veteran, has also joined Enchant as vice president of marketing and sponsorship.