Legacy Ad-Free HBO Max Subscribers to Lose Access to 4K HDR on Select Titles, 3 Concurrent Streams

When Warner Bros. Discovery rolled out its Max rebrand in May, the company told HBO Max’s existing ad-free subscribers that they would be able to keep perks such as 4K HD resolution on select titles with Dolby Atmos sound quality for at least six months without having to dole out more cash. Now, the company has started to inform those same subscribers that their time is up.

While legacy ad-free plan subscribers will continue to pay $15.99 per month, they will start losing access to 4K HDR streaming on select titles effective Dec. 5. They will also only be able to stream from two concurrent devices, as opposed to previously being able to stream from three concurrent devices. However, they will still be able to download up to 30 titles for offline viewing on supported devices.

If legacy subscribers want to keep the 4K HDR viewing and three concurrent streams, they will have to upgrade to Max’s $19.99 per month Ultimate Ad Free plan.

In addition to offering four concurrent streams and up to 4K ultra HD resolution, the Ultimate Ad Free plans allows subscribers to download 100 titles for offline viewing and Dolby Atmos sound quality.

Meanwhile, Max’s Ad-Lite tier offers two concurrent streams, full HD 1080p resolution but no offline downloads for $9.99 per month.

Additionally, Max has introduced a B/R Sports add-on, which is available free with all subscription plans through Feb. 29, 2024 and offers over 100 live matches including the NBA, NHL and MLB games, U.S. Soccer and NCAA March Madness.