Breaking Bad

"Breaking Bad" (AMC/Sony)

The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts

by | January 26, 2023 @ 1:54 PM

Legacy titles like ”Game of Thrones“ and ”Breaking Bad“ generate strong demand long after new episodes stop dropping — but not every streamer is delivering

New releases get the marketing momentum and media buzz. But older titles that stand the test of time, often called “legacy” shows, can be exceptionally valuable in the streaming era. Thanks to their rewatchability and appeal to different generations, these shows can be key to convincing audiences to stay subscribed.

We’re defining “legacy” shows as one that had its first season before 2012, ended before 2020 and continues to generate strong demand according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Pamela-anderson-netflix-documentary

Pamela Anderson and Director Ryan White Wanted to Make an ‘Anti-Celeb’ Documentary With ‘Pamela, A Love Story’
thomas-doherty-gossip-girl

Thomas Doherty Is ‘Ready to Move On’ After ‘Gossip Girl’ Cancellation: ‘When It’s Done, It’s Done’

Noah Centineo’s ‘The Recruit’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix 
netflix-live-sports

Why Netflix Should Start Playing the Live Sports Game Right Now | Analysis
Velma

Jinkies! ‘Velma’ Demand Surges 127% – a Critic-Defying Win for HBO Max | Chart
Doom Patrol and Titans

‘Titans,’ ‘Doom Patrol’ to End After 4 Seasons on HBO Max
Antonia Gentry in "Ginny & Georgia" S2

Black Households Overwhelmingly Tuned in to the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Premiere
elon musk twitter

Twitter Is Actually Bringing Back Advertisers, New Data Show
Lisa Pekar Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Me, Too (Exclusive Guest Blog)
Zach-Shallcross-Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Gives a Monday Primetime Rose to ABC
Robots reading text

Why the AI Ethics War Will Make the Content Moderation Fight Seem Tame | PRO Insight