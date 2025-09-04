Legendary Signs 3-Year Global Distribution Deal With Paramount

Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have signed a new multi-year worldwide film distribution deal, the companies announced on Thursday.

Under the deal, Paramount will market and distribute Legendary-developed and produced theatrical films globally, excluding China, where Legendary East handles all marketing and distribution activities.

Legendary’s first film within the distribution deal will be “Street Fighter,” co-produced by Capcom. The film is currently in production and is based on the hugely popular and successful video game franchise.

The official synopsis for “Street Fighter” is as follows: Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo as “Ken Masters,” Andrew Koji as “Ryu,” Callina Liang as “Chun-Li,” Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as “Akuma,” David Dastmalchian as “M. Bison,” Cody Rhodes as “Guile,” Andrew Schulz as “Dan Hibiki,” Eric André as “Don Sauvage,” Vidyut Jammwal as “Dhalsim,” with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as “Balrog” and Jason Momoa as “Blanka.”

The film also stars Orville Peck as “Vega,” Olivier Richters as “Zangief,” Hirooki Goto as “E. Honda,” Rayna Vallandingham as “Juli,” Alexander Volkanovski as “Joe,” Kyle Mooney as “Marvin” and Mel Jarnson as “Cammy”

Filmed for IMAX, “Street Fighter” will be released in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026.

Josh Greenstein, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Vice Chair of Platforms, and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television, said: “Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. ‘Street Fighter’ is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting.”

Legendary CEO Josh Grode, added: “Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy—expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences. This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide.”

Recent Legendary titles include the mega-successful “A Minecraft Movie” from Legendary and Warner Bros. Pictures based on the world’s bestselling game of all time starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa; the six Academy Award-winning “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two,” adapted from Frank Herbert’s Hugo-winning epic novel; multiple entries in its cinematic “Monsterverse” including “Godzilla x Kong,” as well as “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” and the “Enola Holmes” franchise.

Warner Bros. will continue to distribute select Legendary franchises including the upcoming “Dune: Part Three,” currently in production and slated for release in 2026, as well as “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” slated for release in 2027 and others.