Legendary Sets ‘Skull Island,’ ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Shows at Netflix

Netflix and Legendary Television are teaming up on two more anime-style series, the two companies announced Wednesday.

The first will be based on the “Skull Island” film franchise and the second will be an adaptation of Square Enix’s “Tomb Raider” series of video games. The two projects join the previously announced “Pacific Rim” spinoff series “The Black,” which is currently in production.

“Skull Island” is described as a “new chapter” in the “Monsterverse” film franchise, which includes 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and the soon-to-be-released “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The new adventures series follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth — a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong.

Also Read: Netflix Announces New Anime Projects Based on 'Pacific Rim,' 'Altered Carbon'

Brian Duffield will serve as writer and executive producer on the series alongside Jacob Robinson of Tractor Pants. Powerhouse Animation, which produces “Castlevania” and “Blood of Zeus” for Netflix, will handle the animation.

The “Tomb Raider” series will bring Lara Croft to the small screen, picking up after the events of the most recent video game trilogy. The project is unrelated to the ongoing film franchise starring Alicia Vikander, which recently tapped “Lovecraft Country’s” Misha Green to write and direct a new sequel.

Tasha Huo will write and executive produce the Netflix series, alongside dj2 Entertainment founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss and Jacob Robinson.