HBO Max released the first trailer for the vogueing competition “Legendary” on Monday.

The clip gives a first glimpse at the eight houses who will compete for the $100,000 grand prize and a “legendary” trophy, as well as showing off emcee Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ and the show’s celebrity judging panel.

They’re joined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, stylist and former “America’s Next Top Model” judge Law Roach, the “Wonder Woman of Vogue” Leiomy Maldonado and “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil.

“Legendary” will be available to stream on HBO Max at launch, beginning Wednesday, May 27.

The series is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric of by Scout Productions, along with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian. “America’s Best Dance Crew” veterans Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg will serve as executive producers and showrunners.