‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Canceled at The CW After 7 Seasons

Another DC-comics series has gotten the ax at The CW after “Legends of Tomorrow” joined “Batwoman” on the cancellation heap, a source close to production confirmed to TheWrap. Both moves were announced Friday.

“Legends of Tomorrow” premiered in January 2016 and ran for seven seasons and 110 episodes.

“We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote on Twitter Friday.

Shimizu added, “Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.”

The series was developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer, and Andrew Kreisberg and starred Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel and Dominic Purcell.

The CW had no comment on the cancellation.