Virtualis Studios — the cloud-based, fully virtual video production division of Super League Gaming — will provide remote production and monitoring solutions for the second season of FOX’s “Lego Masters,” the company announced on Wednesday.

Endemol Shine North America, which produces the show, said in a statement that it made the move “to maintain COVID-safe environments, contain costs, meet tight production timelines and facilitate critical real-time, remote communications between producers, executives, directors, agents, contestants and talent while shooting.”

“Virtualis Studios was an integral and invaluable contributor to our daily production and communication workflows for LEGO Masters. We needed someone with deep experience in remote production and monitoring who could eliminate the unknowns and provide a solution that just worked for our team and our partners, no matter what,” Rob Day, Endemol Shine’s EVP and Head of Production, said. “Virtualis understands that production has changed forever and has a system and approach that meet our current and future needs.”

Brian Gramo, General Manager of Virtualis Studios, added, “Even with the capabilities available during a broadcast network-level sound stage production, traditional workflows do not accommodate functions such as remote monitoring and digital guest support. When we showed the executives in charge of production how easy it is to plug into Virtualis and just go, their broadcast crew was thrilled.”

Virtualis Studios, the cloud-based, fully virtual video production division of Super League Gaming, specializes in projects that are produced and monitored either partially or fully remote and uses virtual control rooms for live broadcasts, live events and live-to-tape entertainment and branded content productions.

An adaptation of a British format, “Lego Masters” features pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in a series of brick-building challenges with one pair eliminated at the end of each episode.

Fox

Executive producers on the show include showrunner Anthony Dominici, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America, Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.