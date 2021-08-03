‘Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special ‘Terrifying Tales’ Set at Disney+

Tony Hale and Christian Slater will be lending their voices to a Halloween-themed “LEGO Star Wars” special at Disney+, the streaming service said Tuesday.

Titled “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” the spooktacular event features Hale as Vaneé and Slater as Ren, alongside a lineup including many returning “LEGO Star Wars” voice cast regulars: Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

Here’s the official logline for the “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” special, per Disney+: After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

The special was written by David Shayne who executive produces alongside James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler. Ken Cunningham is director.

“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” is produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

This Halloween special marks the latest collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group, who most recently produced the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” for Disney+ last year.

See the key art for “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” below.