Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell are battling it out for the title of best ex in Amazon Freevee’s new Chrismas movie.

“EXmas,” which premieres Nov. 17 on the streamer, stars Meester and Amell as ex-fiancés Ali and Graham, whose break up leads to a halt in communication between the former lovers. What Graham doesn’t know is that Ali has kept in close touch with his family — close enough to visit them for the holidays.

The official logline is as follows: “When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor — Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancée. The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go.”

“My family will get up the courage to ask you to leave before Christmas morning,” Graham informs Ali in the trailer. “Do you want to bet?” Ali retorts.

From there, the ex-partners kick their sabotage plans into full gear, as Graham suggests a game night to show off Ali’s unflattering competitive side. To get Graham back, Ali removes a cautionary sign warning of flooding from the bathroom, prompting a less than desirable mess.

“Does it have to be crazy this entire holiday?” Ali asks Graham, to which he replies, “surrender anytime you want.”

Meanwhile, as the pair spend the holiday season together, they come to terms with their past mistakes and find themselves attempting to rekindle their romance.

In addition to Meester and Amell, the movie rounds out its cast with Michael Hitchcock (“Puppy Love”) and Kathryn Greenwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway”) as Graham’s parents, Veronika Slowikowska (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Graham’s sister and Steven Huy (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”) as Graham’s brother.

Hailing from BuzzFeed Studios, “EXmas” is written by Dan Steele and directed by Jonah Feingold, with Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip and Jason Moring serving as producers. The holiday flick marks BuzzFeed Studios’s second Freevee original romantic comedy following the summer launch of “Puppy Love.”

“EXmas” will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee beginning Nov. 17 in the U.S., UK, Germany and Austria, and will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Sub-Saharan Africa.