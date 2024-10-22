Lemon8, TikTok’s Sister App, Is Growing Fast — but Will It Last?

While TikTok is on the verge of being booted from the U.S., its sister app, Lemon8, is growing rapidly. Could it fill some of the gap left by the ubiquitous short-form video app owned by Chinese company ByteDance and help the company maintain a U.S. foothold?

Since last summer, Lemon8 has more than tripled its user base, hitting 12 million downloads in the United States, which is still less than a 10th of TikTok’s American user base. But several users told TheWrap they’re skeptical that the pictures-and-video social app — which focuses on lifestyle content like beauty, food and travel — will have much staying power as its user base is comprised of almost exclusively women and it is struggling to achieve cross-app sharing among its competitors.