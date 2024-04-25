As a TikTok Ban Looms, What Happens to Entertainment Marketing?

President Biden signs a law forcing a sale of the Chinese-owned app, leaving Gen Z with a hole on their phones

TikTok influencer Cassandra Cano Maler, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Taylor Swift (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

This past weekend, the hot new Netflix drama “Baby Reindeer” was the trending topic on TikTok, as viewers debated the true story behind the drama and whether leading actor Richard Gadd was actually a real-life victim of a stalker.

With a ban on the most popular social media app looming and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, where will “Baby Reindeer” fans go? The prospect of the Chinese-owned app’s closure would leave a massive hole in the marketing landscape, according to marketing and public relations experts consulted by TheWrap. 

“TikTok is a singularly powerful communication tool that other social media platforms cannot replace,” said Jane Owen, a Hollywood publicist.

