Len Dawson, Former Kansas City QB and ‘Inside the NFL’ Anchor, Dies at 87

Len Dawson, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback with Kansas City, and a longtime host of HBO’s “Inside the NFL,” has died at 87.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers,” his family said in a statement shared with KMBC, where he served as sports director.

“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home,” the statement continued.

“Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len,” the family’s statement concluded.

After a college career at Purdue, Dawson quarterbacked for Kansas City from 1963-1975. He took them to two Super Bowls, the first in 1966. The team lost to the Green Bay Packers, but they came back in 1970, triumphing over the Minnesota Vikings.

He went on to host HBO’s “Inside the NFL,” and covered games for NBC.

Dawson joined KMBC in 1966, while he was still playing, becoming the station’s sports director.