Len Goodman’s Death Certificate Reveals the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Died From Metastatic Prostate Cancer

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman died from prostate cancer that spread to his bones, according to media reports.

The cause of death was detailed on the TV personality’s death certificate, as first reported by the Daily Express. While Goodman’s agent identified the cause of the 76 year old’s death in April as bone cancer, more specifically he died of metastatic prostate cancer. It’s also referred to as advanced prostate cancer, which is when the prostate cancer spreads to other body parts or the bones.

Goodman was treated for prostate cancer in 2009, but had not revealed the cancer had returned.

After appearing on ABC’s “DWTS” as a judge from 2005 until 2022, the British entertainer exited the competition series in November, saying he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and my family back in Britain.”

Additionally, he underwent surgery in 2020 to remove a small facial melanoma.

In April, he died in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family.

Goodman, who had been a professional ballroom dancer, also judged Britain’s “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 to 2016.