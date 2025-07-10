Lena Dunham Reveals How a Potential ‘Too Much’ Season 2 Would Be Different

Note: This story contains spoilers from the “Too Much” Season 1 finale.

Just as we thought all might be lost for Jessica and Felix, “Too Much” ends in wedding bells, setting up for a potential Season 2 that creator Lena Dunham would shift from a “meet cute” into a “marriage story.”

“I would love to do another season and sort of shift it away from meet cute and into marriage story,” Dunham told TheWrap, clarifying she wasn’t referring to the “intense divorce” in Noah Baumbach’s 2019 film “Marriage Story” but instead, “just a story about marriage.”

“Marriage is not the end of a love story,” Dunham continued. “In many ways, it’s the beginning, and a marriage is an incredibly complicated negotiation.”

Megan Stalter, who plays Jessica, echoed Dunham’s sentiments that the end of Season 1 is only the beginning, saying “I love the ending because it’s exciting to think of … wait, what’s next? If they’re married, then what now? What’s going to happen?”

With “Too Much” mirroring Dunham’s own experience of moving to London and falling in love with British musician Luis Felber, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the Netflix series, Dunham said the next season would similarly be loosely based on Dunham and Felber’s experience of tying the knot “fairly quickly.”

“As somebody who got married fairly quickly into a relationship, we also experience getting to know each other and getting to know each other’s families within the context of marriage,” Dunham said.

In the finale sequence of their wedding, both Jessica and Felix’s families are present, though much of their interactions have yet to be explored. It’s unknown where Jessica and Felix might settle down, but it’s worth noting that Dunham and Felber split their time between London and the East Coast, where they live in a Connecticut cottage that is just 10 feet away from Dunhams’ parents’ house.

Dunham also shared her enjoyment of working with her “Too Much” team and stars Stalter and Will Sharpe, saying “I love these people. I love working with them. I love connecting with them.”

“Too Much” is now streaming on Netflix.