“Game of Thrones” alum Lena Headey has been tapped to star in and executive produce the sci-fi thriller series “Beacon 23” from Spectrum Originals and AMC, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Created by Zak Penn, the project is described as an “intimate, suspenseful thriller” centered on two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. Headey will star as Aster, a woman who “mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space.”

Per the series description, “Halan, the beacon keeper, begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.”

The series will initially debut as a Spectrum Original before moving over to AMC platforms after a nine-month window.

Co-produced by Spectrum Originals and Boat Rocker Studios, the series is based on the book of the same name by author Hugh Howey. Penn serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner, along with executive producers Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis and Katie

O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios. Headey executive produces via her Peephole Productions banner.

“Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history. So, as they say, ‘no pressure.’ I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations,” Penn said in a statement.

“We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster – who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We couldn’t be more excited to go on this thrill ride with Lena and Zak leading the way.”

“Having known and worked with Lena the past few years my admiration for her inspiring talent is unending. I’m so thrilled that Lena embraced the role of Aster and equally happy she’ll be executive producing through her production company Peephole,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, Vice-Chair, Boat Rocker Studios.

“This is such an exciting casting. Lena is a towering giant in the business, a remarkable and multi-dimensional talent, and to have her as part of this series elevates it in every way,” added Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios.