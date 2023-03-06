Lenny Kravitz to Deliver This Year’s In Memoriam Oscar Performance

Ageless rocker Lenny Kravitz will take the stage at the Oscars on March 12 to perform during the In Memoriam segment of the telecast, which promises to include over 200 industry professionals and Hollywood luminaries.

The In Memoriam segment, which has been a popular part of the Oscars telecast since producer Gil Cates introduced it in the early 1990s, has typically included about three dozen of the Academy members and film luminaries, and has always drawn post-show complaints about who was left out. The number of those who have been included has grown in recent years, but 200 would be the largest group ever.

Following the live broadcast live, artists and executives will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on A. frame, the Academy’s digital magazine, according to executive producers Glenn Weiss, Ricky Kirshner and Molly McNearney.

Kravitz may be a Grammy-winning pop superstar, but he has appeared in many major Hollywood films, including Amazon’s “Shotgun Wedding” (seen above), Lee Daniels’ “Precious” and “The Butler”, and two installments of “The Hunger Games.”

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12th at 8pm ET/5pm ET. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as Oscars host for the third time for back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018.