If You Swooned Over Leo Woodall in ‘Bridget Jones,’ Watch This Netflix Romance Next

Bridget Jones is back where she belongs: on our screens and in our hearts.

With “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” which debuted Friday on Peacock 24 years after the original rom-com introduced us to Renée Zellweger’s Oscar-nominated performance as the lovingly bumbling heroine, one thing remains as true as ever: men can’t get enough of Bridget’s unwitting charm.

Now in “Bridget Jones 4,” Leo Woodall — previously a breakout heartthrob (and criminal) in “The White Lotus” Season 2 — lays on the dimpled charm as Roxster, Bridget’s younger, magnetic love interest, and competing suitor to Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), teacher of Bridget’s children.

If you found yourself swooning for the 28-year-old London-born actor, we know just the project you should watch him in next. Premiering last year on Netflix, “One Day” shows Woodall in a softer light than his bad boy “White Lotus” rabble-rouser, but his sex appeal and leading man charm are still off the charts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the acclaimed British drama from last year.

What is “One Day” starring Leo Woodall?

“One Day” is a romantic British limited series starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as a pair of longtime friends-turned-lovers and everything in between. Each episode checks in on the pair on the same day each year over two decades, showing how they enter and exit and ultimately come to define one another’s lives.

What is “One Day” about?

If Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew hadn’t met and spoken to each other for the first time on July 15, 1988, they would have gone their separate ways after graduation and lived their whole lives not knowing each other.

Adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling, decades-spanning novel, “One Day” chronicles the interwoven lives of Ambika Mod’s Emma and Leo Woodall’s Dexter over 20 years and 14 episodes. According to the show’s logline, “Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.”

The two oscillate between friends, lovers and everything in between.

When does “One Day” come out?

“One Day” starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod debuted on Netflix one year ago, just in time for Valentine’s Day 2024 on Feb. 8.

Where can I watch “One Day”? Is it streaming?

“One Day” is streaming now on Netflix.

Who stars in “One Day”?

Leo Woodall stars as Dexter and Ambika Mod stars as Emma. The limited series also features U.K. actors Amber Grappy, Brendan Quinn, Tim McInnerny, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson and Essie Davis in recurring roles.

Is there a trailer for “One Day”?

Watch the trailer for “One Day” below: