Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘One Day’

Netflix’s “One Day” spans 14 episodes, examining a relationship between Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) on the same day every year: July 15, or Saint Swithin’s Day. That is the day they got to know each other after they met the night before at their graduation festivities. Thus, the soundtrack of the show and their lives stretches across even more than 14 years, several countries and various stages of life. Emma sets the tone when she wants to play a record as she brings Dexter home for the night.

Vanbur’s vocals and sonic arrangements emphasize the emotion of the series, crescendoing in the background and becoming the show’s theme of sorts. More upbeat songs by Blur, The Pixies, Starship, Cocteau Twins, The Velvet Underground and The Kinks balance the story to capture the highs and lows of life.

Here are all the songs in “One Day” on Netflix:

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in “One Day” (Netflix)

Episode 1: 1988

“Your Love” (1987) by Frankie Knuckles

“Good Life” (1988) by Inner City

“Theme from S-Express” (1988) by S’Express

“Love in a Car” (1988) by House of Love

“Love and Affection” (1976) by Joan Armatrading

“Saturday Sun” (1969) by Nick Drake

“Rip It UP” (1982) by Orange Juice

“Temptation” by New Order

“These Daus” (1966) by Nico

“Falling Colour” by Vanbur

“This Is the Day” (1983) by The The

Episode 2: 1989

“Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas” by Madama Butterfly, Act II

“Madama Butterfly, Act II” by Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas

“Here Comes Your Man” (1989) by Pixies

“Last Look” by Vanbur

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (1987) by Starship

“The Whole of the Moon” (1985) by The Waterboys

“Falling Colour” by Vanbur

Episode 3: 1990

“Back to Life (However You Want Me)” (1989) by Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler

“Bill is Dead” (1990) by The Fall

“After Hours” by The Velvet Underground

“Iceblink Luck” (1990) by Cocteau Twins

Episode 4: 1991

“I am the Black Gold of the Sun” (1971) by Rotary Connection

“You’ve Got A Woman” by Lion

“Something on Your Mind” (1971) by Karen Dalton

“Anyone Who Knows What Love Is” by Irma Thomas

Episode 5: 1992

“Anthem” (1990) by N-Joi

“Something Goin On” by Todd Terry

“My Love to Sleep” by Vanbur

“Save Me” (1976) by Joan Armatrading

“Northern Sky” (1970) by Nick Drake

Episode 6: 1993

“Jump” by Studio Pressure

“The Only One I Know” by The Charlatans

“Step It U[“ by Stereo MC’s

“Fallen” by One Dove

“Popscene” by Blur

“Push The Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers

“Thinking About You” by Radiohead

Episode 7: 1994

“Rocks” (1994) by Primal Scream

“Glory Box” by Portishead

“The Wild Ones” (1993) by Suede

Episode 8: 1995

“Connection” (1994) by Elastica

“Lo Boob Oscillator” by Stereolab

“Dreams” (1992) by The Cranberries

Episode 9: 1996

“The Four Seasons, Spring” by Vivaldi

“To The End” by Blur

“On & On” by Longpigs

Episode 10: 1997

“Brimful of Asha (1998 remix”) by Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

“Set You Free” (1994 edit) by N-Trance

“A Design for Life” (1996) by Manic Street Preachers

“Candy” (1986) by Cameo

“Release The Pressure” by Leftfield

“Sonnet” (1997) by The Verve

Episode 11: 1998

“Save Tonight” (1997) by Eagle-Eye Cherry

“Secret Smile” by Semisonic

“Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying” by Belle & Sebastian

“Trash” (1996) by Suede

“She Bangs The Drums” (1988) by The Stone Roses

“Protection” by Massive Attack with Tracey Thorn

“Waterloo Sunset” by The Kinks

“Rebel Without a Pause” by Public Enemy

Episode 12: 1999

“Obsolète” by MC Solaar

“The Shining” by Badley Drawn Boy

“Pitseleh” by Elliott Smith

“The Book of Love” by The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13: 2000, 2001, 2002

“Flowers” by Sweet Female Attitude

“Up With People” by Lambchop

“Tijuana Lady” by Gomez

“Olympian” by Gene

“Once Around the Block” by Badly Drawn Boy

“Weather With You” by Crowded House

“Asleep in The Back” by Elbow

“Satellite of Love” by Lou Reed

“Show” by Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14: 2003, 2004, 2007