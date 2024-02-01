It takes a lot of fresh new movies and TV shows to hold onto the throne as the so-called “King of Streaming,” and looking at the list of 2024 Netflix releases, it seems like they’re up for the challenge.

Despite a streaming slowdown in 2023, Netflix’s list of upcoming movies and TV shows is still pretty packed, from returning hit shows like “Bridgerton” and “Cobra Kai,” hotly anticipated adaptations like “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and festival acquisitions like Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Hour.”

No doubt, you can expect this list to shift and likely get longer as the year wears on. But for now, you can check out all the new Netflix movies and shows currently scheduled to debut in 2024 below.

Squid Game, Bridgerton, Rebel Moon: Part Two, The Umbrella Academy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Here’s a look at what’s Next on Netflix in 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/4t6iGNUB5y — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

January

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of “Griselda” (Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Netflix Series Streaming in January

American Nightmare

The Brothers Sun

Griselda: Limited Series

Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2

NASCAR: Full Speed

Queer Eye S8

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Netflix Movies Streaming in January

Bitconned

Society of the Snow

Good Grief

Lift

The Kitchen

The Greatest Night in Pop

February

Gordon Cormier in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” (Robert Falconer/Netflix)

Netflix Series Streaming in January

One Day (Feb. 8)

Love Is Blind S6 (Feb. 14 – Releasing Weekly)

The Vince Staples Show (Feb. 15)

Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 (Feb. 15)

Ready, Set, Love (Feb. 15)

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Feb. 19 (Ep. 1-4) + Feb. 26 (Ep. 5-7) + March 4 (Ep. 8)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb. 22)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 (Feb. 23)

The Mire: Millennium (Feb. 28)

Netflix Movies Streaming in February

Orion and the Dark (Feb. 2)

Lover, Stalker, Killer (Feb. 9)

Players (Feb. 14)

Einstein and the Bomb (Feb. 16)

Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa (Feb. 23)

Through My Window: Looking at You (Feb. 23)

Code 8 Part II (Feb. 28)

March

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Netflix Series Streaming in March

The Gentlemen

The Netflix Slam (March 3)

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (March 4)

Full Swing S2 (March 6)

Supersex (March 6)

The Signal LS (March 7)

Young Royals S3 (March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale))

Girls5eva S3 (March 14)

3 Body Problem (March 21)

Is It Cake? S3 (March 29)

Netflix Movies Streaming in March

Spaceman (March 1, In Select Theaters Feb. 23)

Damsel (March 8)

Irish Wish (March 15)

Shirley (March 22)

The Casagrandes Movie (March 22)

The Beautiful Game (March 29)

April

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in “Ripley” (Netflix)

Netflix Series Streaming in April

Ripley (April 4)

The Upshaws Part 5 (April 18)

Netflix Movies Streaming in April

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (April 12)

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19)

Later in 2024

Nicola Coughlan in “Bridgerton” Season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix Series Streaming Later in 2024

A Man in Full (Spring)

Buying Beverly Hills S2 (Spring)

Netflix Is A Joke Fest (In Los Angeles May 2-12)

Bridgerton S3 (May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2))

That ‘90s Show S2 (Summer)

The Green Glove Gang S2 (Summer)

Arcane S2 (November)

American Primeval

Another Self S2

Anthracite

The Asunta Case

The Believers

Black Doves

Bodkin

Cobra Kai S6

Crooks S1

Dead Boy Detectives

The Decameron

The Diplomat S2

Echoes of the Past

Élite S8 (Final Season)

El Eternauta

Emily in Paris S4

The Empress S2

Eric

Exploding Kittens

Furies

Heartstopper S3

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1

The Helicopter Heist

Jentry Chau vs The Underworld

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

LaLiga 24

Love Is Blind Germany S1

Love Is Blind UK S1

The Madness

Mo S2

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Night Agent S2

Nightmares and Daydreams

No Good Deed

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Our Living World

Our Oceans

Outer Banks S4

Outlast S2

The Perfect Couple

Perfect Match S2

Rhythm + Flow S2

Selling Sunset S8

Senna

Sprint

Squid Game S2

Supacell

Sweet Tooth S3

Terminator: The Anime Series

Thank You, Next

To Kill A Monkey S1

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3

The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4

Unstable S2

Untitled Erin Foster Show

Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series

Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series

Vikings: Valhalla S3

Hit Man. (L to R) Adria Arjona as Madison Masters and Glen Powell as Gary Johnson. (Netflix)

Netflix Movies Streaming Later in 2024