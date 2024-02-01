It takes a lot of fresh new movies and TV shows to hold onto the throne as the so-called “King of Streaming,” and looking at the list of 2024 Netflix releases, it seems like they’re up for the challenge.
Despite a streaming slowdown in 2023, Netflix’s list of upcoming movies and TV shows is still pretty packed, from returning hit shows like “Bridgerton” and “Cobra Kai,” hotly anticipated adaptations like “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and festival acquisitions like Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Hour.”
No doubt, you can expect this list to shift and likely get longer as the year wears on. But for now, you can check out all the new Netflix movies and shows currently scheduled to debut in 2024 below.
January
Netflix Series Streaming in January
- American Nightmare
- The Brothers Sun
- Griselda: Limited Series
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2
- NASCAR: Full Speed
- Queer Eye S8
- The Trust: A Game of Greed
Netflix Movies Streaming in January
- Bitconned
- Society of the Snow
- Good Grief
- Lift
- The Kitchen
- The Greatest Night in Pop
February
Netflix Series Streaming in January
- One Day (Feb. 8)
- Love Is Blind S6 (Feb. 14 – Releasing Weekly)
- The Vince Staples Show (Feb. 15)
- Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 (Feb. 15)
- Ready, Set, Love (Feb. 15)
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (Feb. 19 (Ep. 1-4) + Feb. 26 (Ep. 5-7) + March 4 (Ep. 8)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb. 22)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 (Feb. 23)
- The Mire: Millennium (Feb. 28)
Netflix Movies Streaming in February
- Orion and the Dark (Feb. 2)
- Lover, Stalker, Killer (Feb. 9)
- Players (Feb. 14)
- Einstein and the Bomb (Feb. 16)
- Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa (Feb. 23)
- Through My Window: Looking at You (Feb. 23)
- Code 8 Part II (Feb. 28)
March
Netflix Series Streaming in March
- The Gentlemen
- The Netflix Slam (March 3)
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race (March 4)
- Full Swing S2 (March 6)
- Supersex (March 6)
- The Signal LS (March 7)
- Young Royals S3 (March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale))
- Girls5eva S3 (March 14)
- 3 Body Problem (March 21)
- Is It Cake? S3 (March 29)
Netflix Movies Streaming in March
- Spaceman (March 1, In Select Theaters Feb. 23)
- Damsel (March 8)
- Irish Wish (March 15)
- Shirley (March 22)
- The Casagrandes Movie (March 22)
- The Beautiful Game (March 29)
April
Netflix Series Streaming in April
- Ripley (April 4)
- The Upshaws Part 5 (April 18)
Netflix Movies Streaming in April
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (April 12)
- Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19)
Later in 2024
Netflix Series Streaming Later in 2024
- A Man in Full (Spring)
- Buying Beverly Hills S2 (Spring)
- Netflix Is A Joke Fest (In Los Angeles May 2-12)
- Bridgerton S3 (May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2))
- That ‘90s Show S2 (Summer)
- The Green Glove Gang S2 (Summer)
- Arcane S2 (November)
- American Primeval
- Another Self S2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai S6
- Crooks S1
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat S2
- Echoes of the Past
- Élite S8 (Final Season)
- El Eternauta
- Emily in Paris S4
- The Empress S2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies
- Heartstopper S3
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Love Is Blind Germany S1
- Love Is Blind UK S1
- The Madness
- Mo S2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Night Agent S2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World
- Our Oceans
- Outer Banks S4
- Outlast S2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match S2
- Rhythm + Flow S2
- Selling Sunset S8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game S2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth S3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill A Monkey S1
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3
- The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)
- Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4
- Unstable S2
- Untitled Erin Foster Show
- Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series
- Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series
- Vikings: Valhalla S3
Netflix Movies Streaming Later in 2024
- Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (May 3)
- Mother of the Bride (May 9)
- Thelma the Unicorn (May 17)
- Hit Man (June 7)
- The Union (Aug. 16)
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Summer)
- Trigger Warning (Summer)
- Atlas
- Back in Action
- Carry-On
- A Family Affair
- Gut Health: The Secret Science of Eating
- His Three Daughters
- Incoming
- It’s What’s Inside
- Lonely Planet
- Meet Me Next Christmas
- Our Little Secret
- Rez Ball
- Scoop
- Six Triple Eight
- Spellbound
- The Deliverance
- The Imaginary
- The Piano Lesson
- The Shadow Strays
- The Tearsmith
- That Christmas
- Time Cut
- Ultraman: Rising
- Uglies
- What Jennifer Did
- Woman of the Hour
- Joy
