Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley join previously announced Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.
McKay will write and direct the film that has a budget of $75 million. The story follows two scientists who discover that a meteor will strike our planet in six months, and they must warn a population that is unreceptive. Lawrence and DiCaprio will play the two scientists.
McKay will also produce via his label, Hyperobject, alongside partner Kevin Messick. He plans to begin principal photography next month in Boston, subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols.
Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films, said in a statement: “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”
McKay’s most recent feature, “Vice,” earned eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, he won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Big Short.” He also wrote the screenplay for “Ant-Man” and “Get Hard,” and directed films like “Step Brothers,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Other Guys.”
15 Male Stars Who've Been Body Shamed, From Leonardo DiCaprio to Jason Momoa (Photos)
Hollywood is notorious for having unrealistic expectations when it stars' bodies. We're used to hearing stories about body shaming from women -- but here are some men who have also dealt with body-shaming trolls.
Various
Leonardo DiCaprio
When the teen heartthrob-turned- leading man went on vacation in 2014, he was made fun of online for his lack of a six-pack.
Getty Images
Wentworth Miller
The "Prison Break" actor spoke out against body shaming in 2016, pointing out that his weight gain was a sign of his depression. "In 2010, at the lowest point in my adult life, I was looking everywhere for relief/comfort/distraction. And I turned to food. It could have been anything. Drugs. Alcohol. Sex. But eating became the one thing I could look forward to," he wrote on Facebook.
Getty Images
Val Kilmer
In 2014, Kilmer virtually eye-rolled at the double standard in Hollywood. "Can't win in this crazy town. Too heavy for too many years and now gossip says, too thin!" he wrote on Facebook in 2014. The actor was losing weight to play his dream role, Mark Twain. He makes a good point; actors often change their body type for different roles.
Getty Images
Vin Diesel
Known for his muscular physique, even Diesel has experienced body shaming. In 2015, photos surfaced showing his stomach, and people online went into a frenzy. "I don’t care, really. I’m not trying to be in super shape all of the time. I’m trying to master my craft of making films," the actor said on an episode of "Good Morning America."
Getty Images
Sam Smith
Howard Stern mocked the Grammy and Oscar winner with one of those insults phrased as a compliment. "Do you know what I love about that guy? He’s an ugly motherf---er. He’s fat. And I love it," Stern said on his radio show in 2015.
Getty Images
Rob Kardashian
The only man in the Kardashian clan has been dealing with body shaming for years. He was diagnosed with diabetes and is open in discussing his depression. In a recent season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he talked about trying to eat healthier and hit the gym more.
E!
Jay Cutler
When his wife, Kristin Cavallari, posted a photo on Instagram of the two on vacation in Mexico in 2017, body shamers took to the comments to voice their opinions of the NFL star's body. When the photo was taken, the quarterback had been out for months with an injury.
Instagram/@kristincavallari
Aaron Carter
The singer told his social media followers in 2017 that he had been body-shamed by a female fan, who didn't realize he was within earshot. "She said I look like I have cancer," wrote Carter, who was playing a concert in Syracuse, New York at the time.
"I'm not ashamed of my body, maybe I'm too skinny, maybe I'm too short but the one thing I know is I love my fans my family my girlfriend and my friends," Carter wrote.
Getty Images
David Harbour
In 2017, the "Stranger Things" star told TheWrap about an audition for the role of "The Blob" in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," in which the director said he was "worried about his health" after he jokingly lifted up his shirt. "I was like, ‘Wait a minute, dude, pause for one second,'” he added. “‘You are telling me I’m too fat to play The Blob? That’s awesome, I have to get the f--- back to New York.’ That’s my audition — so I didn’t get The Blob," he said.
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap
Sam Claflin
The "Hunger Games" star says that he feels pressure to be thin and fit, just like his female colleagues. "I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for," he said in a 2017 interview with The Sunday Morning Herald.
Getty Images
Grant Gustin
In an August 2018 Instagram post, "The Flash" star Grant Gustin clapped back at critics who said he looked “too thin.” "I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin. I’ve had my own journey of accepting it. But there’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk s--- about a dudes body," he wrote. “I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way.”
Ben Affleck
After a 2018 New Yorker piece called “The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck,” that compared him to donut-loving Homer Simpson and described paparazzi photos with his “gut pooching outward," the former big-screen Batman tweeted a witty response. "I'm doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos," he wrote.
"I've done numerous jobs where you're told to lose weight and get to the gym," the exceedingly fit star of "Game of Thrones" and "Bodyguard" told British Vogue in 2019, recalling people pinching his "fat rolls" and putting him in corset-like costumes. "I find myself with actor friends -- after we've done a kind of barely eating, working-out-twice-a-day, no-carbing thing for these scenes -- looking at each other going: 'We're just feeding this same s--- that we're against.'"
Jason Momoa
In July 2019, a Twitter mob mocked the hunky "Aquaman" star for what they called a "dad bod" in a shirtless poolside photo while he was vacationing in Venice. "Oh, that's all right," he told TMZ of the comments later that month.
Women aren’t the only ones in Hollywood who deal with trolls
