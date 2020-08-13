Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Production Company Signs First-Look Film Deal at Sony

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions has signed a multi-picture, multi-year first-look film deal with Sony Pictures.

The news of the deal with Sony comes after the production company, co-run by Jennifer Davisson, signed a multi-year first-look deal Apple, which covers TV projects.

Sony said it’s already in development on two projects with Appian Way.

“For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience. I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony.”

DiCaprio recently worked with Sony on Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” which earned the actor his 7th Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Appian Way has produced several films starring DiCaprio, including three-time Academy Award-winner “The Revenant,” Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning “The Aviator,” and “Shutter Island.”

“I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on Romeo and Juliet. We then shipped out together on the Titanic and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since,” Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement. “His producing and acting instincts — superbly supported by Jennifer — are both driven by service to the best material in the world. At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT deal — as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film.”

DiCaprio is next set to star in Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in which members of the Osage tribe are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.