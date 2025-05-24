Les Dilley, Oscar-Winning ‘Star Wars’ Art Director, Dies at 84

Les Dilley, the Oscar-winning production designer of “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” has died from complications associated with Alzheimer’s. He was 84.

“With sadness, I’m writing to share the news that Les Dilley has passed away. An Oscar winner for his work on ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘Star Wars’, Les contributed his artistic talents to a great number of beloved and classic films and series, including ‘Alien’, ‘The Abyss’, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, ‘Superman’, and ‘An American Werewolf in London’,” Matt Andrée Wiltens, Head of Global Corporate Communications at Gersh, said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

“Les’s legacy lives on in the many iconic films he helped bring to life

for over six decades and in his family home he personally built as an homage to his work,” Dilley’s family said in a statement. “His love for the motion picture business was evident to the very end. When he wasn’t on set, he enjoyed constructing things in his workshop at home, playing ice hockey, and a good cup of tea. In addition to his incredible work ethic, quirky British humour, and love of life, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.”

