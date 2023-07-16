Leslie Jones Says Strike Critics Should Be Picketing Too: ‘They F—ing All of Us’ (Video)

In her typically direct style, comedian Leslie Jones didn’t mince words on Saturday when she responded to critics of the actors and writers strike in Hollywood.

In a heartfelt — and expletive-laden — posted to her social media accounts the day after members of SAG-AFTRA joined members of the WGA in striking against Hollywood studios, Jones angrily defended her colleagues, called out those who think the strikers are greedy, and urged critics to instead join their fight.

“Everybody needs to be striking against the f—king corporations, because they f—ing all of us,” She said, later adding, “don’t be mad at us because we decided to f—ing fight back. How about you get some fight in you instead.”

If you comment fuck shit on my post I’m gonna block you no questions ask! I’m tired of insensitive pieces of shit with a fucked up opinion. I don’t want your follow. Respectfully go fuck yourself!! LET THE BLOCKING BEGIN!! I STAND WITH MY @sagaftra PEERS!! pic.twitter.com/rdnYYkMllX — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) July 15, 2023

Jones began with an explanation that the replies to a recent social media post in favor of the strike were filled with critics who among other things, accused writers of being greedy and deployed whataboutist arguments such as noting that people in other professions, like teachers, are poor.

“The strike is not just about us trying to be richer,” Jones said near the start of the video. “The strike is about protecting our rights. So first of all, so that you know, everybody in this business is not rich. Okay? Not all the actors are lucky. Hey, I’m one of the ones that are lucky enough to really make some money and be prosperous and s—. But not all the actors are that lucky. Not all the writers are that lucky. Not all the crew. Not all the extras. Not all of them are as lucky.”

“This business is a hard business to break through, to really make cash. Again, I made it at forty F—ing seven. I made it at age 47. It takes a long time to really build your s—, up to really actually make some money in this business. Just like any career,” she continued, adding that “it’s not wrong for us to ask for what it is that we think that we f—ing deserve.”

Jones noted the plights of “writers and crew, and background people that don’t make enough money to pay their f—ing rent,” as well as the intermittent and unreliable pay so many of them can expect even if they do.

“So what we’re asking for is, just like, billionaire corporations is making millions off of motherf—ers that’s doing the work for them. And all they’re asking for is their fair share. Nobody wants to get their face scanned and get paid one time and they’d be able to use your image for the rest of your f—ing life. Who the f— wants to? You wouldn’t do that,” Jones said, referencing one of the things studio negotiators were demanding during contract talks with SAG-AFTRA, according to guild leaders.

“You people who come in and comment on the f—ing bullshit,” Jones continued, referring to critics. “Yo, all of us need to strike against the f—ing corporations, not just f—ing SAG and the teachers, everybody needs to be striking against the f—ing corporations because they f—ing all of us. They f—ing all of us.”

“It’s not wrong to ask for fair wages. S—, we need to all be picketing, the minimum wage need to be raised. F–ing all kinds of shit needs to be happening that big corporations are responsible for. So don’t be mad at us because we decided to f—ing fight back. How about you get some fight in you instead,” she continued.

Jones then declared that she plans to block followers who don’t support the strike, noting that those critics are ignoring what the strike is about. “We’re fighting for people who really can’t… People in this business that’s not even getting paid enough to to afford health insurance. Health insurance, they can’t even go to the f—ing doctor. Wow.”

“‘Oh, you’re rich.’ No, not all of us. Not all of us son, and the ones that are, like me, we’re stepping up for the ones who need to be rich. So yeah, you’re gonna see our face, because now we feel like we got to come to the guard and [say] ‘you’re not going to do our homies like that’. So again, you post on my s—. You say some insensitive s—. I’m blocking the f— out. Straight up. Get some goddamn act right. And go get informed instead of just making comments.”