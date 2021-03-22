Go Pro Today

Leslie Jones Live-Tweeted Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ and It’s the Only Review People Care About

The comedienne accompanied her thoughts with the hashtag #longassmovie

| March 22, 2021 @ 7:26 AM Last Updated: March 22, 2021 @ 8:41 AM

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is four hours long — a task for even the most devoted super fans. But Leslie Jones sat down to watch it on Sunday night, tweeting her thoughts and getting her own hashtag trending along the way.

The actress and comedian has become known for her intense reactions to pieces of pop culture, always posting videos of her commentary with her tweets. Most recently, Jones set Twitter ablaze with her love for CNN host Steve Kornacki, live tweeting her reactions to his updates during the 2020 election. “Ok this is next level!” Jones tweeted. “I think I love him lol”

For the Snyder Cut, Jones opted to use her own hashtag: #longassmovie. It’s obviously fitting, given the runtime of the film itself, and because Jones didn’t finish her updates until the wee hours of Monday morning. She seemed to have a clear favorite in Wonder Woman and the Amazons.

That said, Jones still pointed out a few holes here and there. Namely: Diana Prince’s wardrobe. “I mean is one of her superpowers clean clothes?” Jones tweeted.

As always, fans were wildly entertained by Jones’s thoughts, many referring to it as “the best thing on the Internet right now.”

Some are even hoping that this eventually leads to a role for Jones in the DCEU.

As of this writing, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” sits at a critic’s score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96 percent audience score. But Jones’s review seems to be the gold standard for this movie. Check out more reactions to Jones’s videos below.

