Amy Pohler’s “Parks and Recreation” alter ego Leslie Knope giggled like a schoolgirl when she met Joe Biden and called him “precious cargo” back in 2012, an unforgettable moment that Twitter users turned viral on Saturday.

The reminder of Biden’s appearances came after he was projected by all major news outlets to win the 2020 presidential election, beating out incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden, who was vice president at the time of “Parks and Rec” seven-season run, made two appearances on the NBC sitcom, the first of which came in 2012, with Pohler’s Knope meeting Biden after her fiancé Bden arranged the introduction as an engagement present. Moments before, she had been joking with him about hoping to be elected president herself in 2020.

“That’s — how did — how did you do this?” she asks Ben, stunned when she sees Biden. She then gets all giggly — and a little handsy — when he introduces himself.

“This isn’t happening,” she says. “This isn’t real.”

“It’s happening and I’m delighted to have you here,” Biden responds. Shortly thereafter, Pohler’s character reaches up, caresses his face, and tells him he’s “very handsome.” On the way out of the room, she yells at a security guard to keep him safe, insisting, “He is precious cargo!”

The scene was shared all over social media Saturday. Watch the scene in the clip above.