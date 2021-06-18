Lessons From the Cancel Culture Era: Is It ‘Shifting the Discomfort’ or ‘A New Kind of Censorship’?

WAXWORD

by | June 18, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Our four-part series highlighted the complexities of living in a time when social media has intensified the speed and virulence of public censure

Cancel culture (or call-out culture) is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles — either online on social media, in the physical world, or both. –Wikipedia

After four weeks of listening intently to experts across journalism, film culture, comedy and public relations about the limits and liabilities of cancel culture, I have conflicting emotions. 

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Covid Gift

Champagne Truffles and Filet Mignon Deliveries: Hollywood’s New Gifting Explosion
Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flambé the Competition in Key Demo

Coming Back From Cancel Culture Means Self-Reflection, Experts Say: ‘The Twitter Mob is Us’
CMA awards

Disney Nears $22 Million Deal for Country Music Association Awards (Exclusive)
Superman and Lois

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Adds 30,000 Viewers From Last Week
Kevin Can F**k Himself

How ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Crammed a Multi-Cam Sitcom Inside a Drama
Rolf Smith, yacht broker, at Cannes

Hotel Rooms Are Scarce at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival, but There’s Room For Your Yacht
washington dc us capitol federal

Why Is Federal COVID Relief for Indie Cinemas and Music Venues Taking So Long? Blame Past Fraudsters
The Celebrity Dating Game

‘Celebrity Dating Game’ Premiere Halves ‘The Bachelorette’ Rating

U.S. Households With 4 Streaming Services Doubled in the Last Year | Chart

CBS Balks at Airing 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Over $22 Million Asking Price, Declining Ratings (Exclusive)